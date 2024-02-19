Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Takes $2.27 Million Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000. LiveRamp accounts for 1.2% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of LiveRamp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 12,017.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAMP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 575,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,624. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

