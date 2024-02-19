Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Takes Position in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MXF. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 113,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,987,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,739,000 after buying an additional 81,235 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund Price Performance

MXF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.80. 13,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,573. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39.

The Mexico Fund Increases Dividend

The Mexico Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from The Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%.

(Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.