Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Trims Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51,420.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BCX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 228,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,306. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

