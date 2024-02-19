Quantstamp (QSP) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.40 Million

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $57,052.60 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantstamp (QSP) is a cryptocurrency founded in 2017, specializing in auditing smart contracts on blockchains like Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. It enhances contract security and reliability by conducting automated and manual audits, ensuring protection against vulnerabilities exploited by hackers. This vital role contributes to the integrity of decentralized applications (dApps). Additionally, QSP serves as a token for paying auditing services and rewarding contributors. Founded by Richard Ma and Steven Stewart, Quantstamp boasts a team of cybersecurity and blockchain experts committed to strengthening decentralized applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

