RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RAPT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 4,898 shares of company stock worth $95,236 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAPT opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $893.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.66. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

