Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 435,604 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435,604 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up approximately 0.9% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $124,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $71.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,077,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,636. The company has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

