Rathbones Group PLC Buys 260,964 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,964 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.15% of Boston Scientific worth $119,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $65.82. 7,300,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,039,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $66.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,177 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

