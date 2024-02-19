Rathbones Group PLC Buys 68,154 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 582,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,154 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $43,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

