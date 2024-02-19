Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.24% of Equifax worth $53,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Equifax by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,132,000 after purchasing an additional 795,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,358,000 after purchasing an additional 320,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.22.

Equifax Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,264. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $260.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.65 and a 200 day moving average of $211.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

