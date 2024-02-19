Rathbones Group PLC Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,050 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $50,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ECL traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.38. 1,975,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,891. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $221.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.88.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

