Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 681,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $91,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,552. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $168.33.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.