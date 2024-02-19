Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.27% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $97,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $13.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $555.54. The stock had a trading volume of 376,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,848. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $579.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.63.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

