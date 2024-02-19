Rathbones Group PLC Has $117.77 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,262,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $117,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,452,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares in the company, valued at $32,452,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $338,004.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,211,053.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,098 shares of company stock worth $6,990,525. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,971,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.02. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

