Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $74,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.05. 3,789,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,170. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

