Rathbones Group PLC Sells 89 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.17% of Cintas worth $82,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CTAS traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $614.66. 339,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $626.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $594.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.19.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.