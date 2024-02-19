Rathbones Group PLC Sells 98 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Chubb worth $65,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after acquiring an additional 181,441 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,064,000 after acquiring an additional 149,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CB shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.90. 1,329,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,700. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.45. The firm has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

