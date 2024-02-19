Raymond James Raises goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$200.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$166.00 to C$200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSY. Desjardins upped their price target on goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$186.33.

TSE GSY opened at C$177.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$87.00 and a 1 year high of C$180.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$159.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 27.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.38%.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

