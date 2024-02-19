Realty Income (O) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Realty Income Stock Performance
NYSE:O opened at $52.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $67.05.
Realty Income Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.33%.
In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
