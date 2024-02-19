Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,999 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,848,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,765,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

