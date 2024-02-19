Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,575 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded up $3.28 on Monday, reaching $149.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,319,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,376. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $173.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.82. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

