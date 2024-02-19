Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,976 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 577,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 332,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,485,000 after buying an additional 264,096 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,003,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,990,000 after buying an additional 261,794 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,218. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

