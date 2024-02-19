Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August accounts for 0.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.91% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $111,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FAUG traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.80. 48,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

