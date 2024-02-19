Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 29,217 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,217 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,669 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,550,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,994,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,876,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $11,771,000.

UCON remained flat at $24.56 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,367. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

