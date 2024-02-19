Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,420 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,434 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after purchasing an additional 82,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,729,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,839,939. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

