Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Capri worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth $9,996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth $16,571,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth $87,352,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth $18,900,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth $128,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CPRI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

