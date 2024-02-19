Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.76. The company had a trading volume of 21,865,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,496,846. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

