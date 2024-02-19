Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,758,000 after purchasing an additional 92,793 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,648 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $146.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

