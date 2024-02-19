Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 290,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $54.10. 86,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,652. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0469 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

