Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,958,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.46. 3,033,482 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.78.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

