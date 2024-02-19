Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after buying an additional 1,566,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,829,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IVV traded down $2.40 on Monday, hitting $501.95. 4,385,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,706,040. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.81. The firm has a market cap of $388.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $505.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

