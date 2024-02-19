Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,509 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,509 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $156.96. The company had a trading volume of 912,310 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.01.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.