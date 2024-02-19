Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.7 %

REG stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.18. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 131.37%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

