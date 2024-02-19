Regis Acquisition Inc. Buys 975 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Regis Acquisition Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,747 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 12.1% of Regis Acquisition Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Regis Acquisition Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Netflix by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after buying an additional 1,198,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Netflix by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after buying an additional 992,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,526,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $9.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $583.95. 4,325,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848,952. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $597.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $252.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

