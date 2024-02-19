Regis Acquisition Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Regis Acquisition Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises about 0.4% of Regis Acquisition Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Regis Acquisition Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,195,000 after acquiring an additional 142,632,360 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,946,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,931,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after buying an additional 1,066,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after purchasing an additional 625,337 shares during the period.

Shares of IGF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 446,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,364. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.907 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

