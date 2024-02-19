Regis Acquisition Inc. Sells 17,700 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Regis Acquisition Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,005 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Levi Strauss & Co. accounts for 2.4% of Regis Acquisition Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Regis Acquisition Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,636 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,037 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $584,135.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $1,529,197. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of LEVI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.86. 1,022,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

