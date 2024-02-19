Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Resources Connection Stock Down 1.0 %
RGP opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $449.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28.
Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.92 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Resources Connection
Resources Connection Company Profile
Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Resources Connection
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.