Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Resources Connection Stock Down 1.0 %

RGP opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $449.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.92 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

Resources Connection Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 41,203 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 26,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 249,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 61,605 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.