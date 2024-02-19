Retirement Capital Strategies Invests $575,000 in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after buying an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,877,000 after purchasing an additional 827,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after buying an additional 93,761 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,069,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after buying an additional 136,891 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NULV traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 116,935 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

