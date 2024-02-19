Retirement Capital Strategies Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Retirement Capital Strategies decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.46. 2,909,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.43 and its 200-day moving average is $225.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $250.34. The stock has a market cap of $350.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

