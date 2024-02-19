Reviewing LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXHP) & Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels N/A N/A N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 20.74% 39.91% 8.38%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $98.83 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.40 billion 4.67 $355.00 million $3.40 23.14

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LuxUrban Hotels and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 0 7 0 3.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.56%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than LuxUrban Hotels.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats LuxUrban Hotels on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels. It is also involved in the reward loyalty program business. The company's hotel brand portfolios include Super 8, Days Inn, Travelodge, Microtel, Howard Johnson, La Quinta, Ramada, Baymont, AmericInn, Wingate, Wyndham Alltra, Wyndham Garden, Ramada Encore, Hawthorn, Trademark Collection, TRYP, Wyndham, Wyndham Grand, Dazzler, Esplendor, Dolce, Vienna House, and Registry Collection. It operates a hotel portfolio of 24 hotel brands with affiliated hotels located in approximately 95 countries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

