Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) PT Lowered to $57.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.2 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE REXR opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,735,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,351 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,760,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 181,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,875,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,954,000 after acquiring an additional 354,577 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.