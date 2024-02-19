RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins set a C$22.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$21.71.

REI.UN opened at C$18.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.54 and a beta of 1.26. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$16.32 and a 12-month high of C$22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72.

In other news, Director Marie Josee Lamothe bought 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,913.21. In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.46, for a total value of C$31,363.54. Also, Director Marie Josee Lamothe acquired 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,913.21. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

