River Road Asset Management LLC Has $34.68 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,049,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,590 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $34,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

USB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.49. 7,287,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,595,288. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $48.67.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.