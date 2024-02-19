Robert W. Baird Raises Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $26.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Avantor stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

