Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $146.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.10 and a 200-day moving average of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

