Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 111.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,786,000 after acquiring an additional 256,326 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,607,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $281.52 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.14 and a 200-day moving average of $274.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

