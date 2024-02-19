Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in NIKE by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in NIKE by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,112,397 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $201,987,000 after purchasing an additional 275,986 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 46,873 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,200,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 2.4 %

NKE stock opened at $103.51 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.