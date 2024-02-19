Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,961 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,420 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 9,961 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

R1 RCM Price Performance

RCM opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.