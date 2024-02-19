Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a market perform rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.64.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $2,262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $2,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,095 shares of company stock worth $10,760,420 over the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 13.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 109.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of Roku by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 31,233 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Roku by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

