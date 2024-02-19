Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Rollins has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rollins to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Rollins Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $41.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. Rollins has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

