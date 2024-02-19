Royal Bank of Canada Boosts American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $80.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded American International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.82.

AIG stock opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $73,040,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $80,676,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in American International Group by 40.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,857,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

